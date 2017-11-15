Delays for rail passengers

Problems on the rail lines is affecting commuters tonight.
Due to a safety inspection of the track between Newbridge and Edinburgh Park, trains have been delayed.
Currently ScotRail is running services every half hour between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High.
They will leave Glasgow on the hour and at half past the hours and leave Edinburgh at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.
Replacement coaches are being supplied at some stations.
