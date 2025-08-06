Delays for motorists as works take place on M876 near Falkirk

Motorists are facing more road closures as work is carried out on the M876.

Drainage investigation works on the M876 eastbound carriageway near Denny will involve overnight carriageway and slip road closures on the nights of Monday to Thursday, August 18 to 21.

The works form part of an ongoing project to maintain and improve the highway drainage system, being carried out by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland.

On August 18 and 19 there will be a full of the M876 eastbound carriageway, from M80 Junction 8 to M876 Junction 2.

Traffic wishing to use the M876 eastbound will be diverted via the M80 northbound to Junction 9 (Bannockburn) and then southbound on the M9 before rejoining the M876 eastbound at Junction 8 (Kinnaird), adding an estimated 8.2 miles and seven minutes to affected journeys.

For traffic wishing to exit at M876 Junction 1 or 2, additional diversion signage will be in place via Junction 3 (Bowtrees) and the M876 westbound. This diversion will add approximately 15.7 miles and 15 minutes to affected journeys.

The closures will take place from 8pm to 6am overnight.

Traffic wishing to use the eastbound on-slip at M876 Junction 1 (Denny) will be diverted onwards to Junction 2 (North Broomage) via the A883, A803 (Camelon) and A9 Stirling Rd (Larbert), adding approximately 3.5 miles and 9 minutes to affected journeys.

On August 20 and 21 there will be a full closure of M876 Junction 1 (Denny) westbound off-slip.

Traffic wishing to exit the M876 westbound at Junction 1 will be diverted via the M80 southbound to turn at Junction 7 (Haggs), before rejoining the M876 eastbound at Junction 8 and exiting via the Junction 1 eastbound off-slip. This diversion will add an estimated 6.9 miles and eight minutes to affected journeys.

Traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These works on the M876 are to investigate the drainage system ahead of repairs and improvements to be carried out in the near future, creating safer journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we close these sections of the carriageway during the works, however we’ve scheduled them overnight in order to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.” Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.