Motorists travelling to Edinburgh faced delays this morning following an accident on the M9.

The incident involving a Kia Picanto and a transit van happened on the southbound carriageway between junction four Lathallan and junction three Linlithgow.

A police spokesman said police were alerted to the collision at around 7.15am and there were no reports of any injuries.

The incident has now been cleared but traffic remains slow in the area.