Delays and cancellations for Falkirk district rail commuters due to "nationwide fault"

ScotRail services are affected by the "nationwide fault" with passengers facing delays or cancellations. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk district rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations this morning as a “nationwide fault” is causing travel problems across Scotland.

Trains on all routes across the country are delayed as a communications problem hits the network.

Network Rail said there could be service cancellations due to the fault, which involves the communication system used between train drivers and signallers.

A statement from the rail network operator said: “Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may also be subject to cancellations or alterations.”

ScotRail services are among those affected with the train operator’s website showing that all routes are impacted.

Passengers are advised to check the ScotRail website or app for the latest up to date information on their services.