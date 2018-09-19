Delays after road accident in Camelon

Motorists can expect delays going through Camelon this morning after an accident.

Emergency services are currently on the scene at the A803 Glasgow Road near the Tesco store.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Traffic is already queuing on this busy stretch of road as the rush hour gets underway.

Forth Valley Police have just tweeted: “We are attending a serious collision on Glasgow Road, Falkirk following a two vehicle collision. One man seriously injured and being treated by ambulance service. Motorists to avoid area at this time.