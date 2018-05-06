Cyclist dies after fall near roundabout

A cyclist has tragically died after an accident near the A801 Westfield roundabout in West Lothian yesterday morning.

Police, appealing for witnesses, say the 45-year-old man appears to have lost control of his bike and fallen into the roadway.

Sergeant Ross Drummond from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who has tragically lost his life.

“It appears no other vehicles were involved in this incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw the man around 10.30am cycling on the A801 toward the Westfield roundabout.‎”

The victim is described as white, medium build, and was wearing a black helmet, black clothing, and was riding a silver and black bike.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting ref 1643 of May 5.