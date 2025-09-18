Council orders parking ban on road leading to Falkirk railway station

Falkirk Council has made an order banning parking on a stretch of road which leads to a local railway station.

Under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 the local authority is temporarily prohibiting waiting on High Station Road, Falkirk, from a point adjacent to NISA Store in a westerly direction on both sides for a distance of around 25 metres.

The ban will be in place from 8am on Monday, September 22 to 6pm on Tuesday, September 23 to allow telecommunications works to be undertaken.

