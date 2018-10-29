Clampdown on illegal parking in Falkirk

Motorists who park illegally face being fined from next month as Falkirk Council gets tough.

The local authority will introduce its new Decriminalised Parking Enforced Scheme (DPE) across all its town centres and communities from Monday, November 19.

Those caught illegally parking face a £60 penalty charge.

The move follows concerns about the amount of illegal parking across the district after Police Scotland withdrew its traffic warden service.

Seven parking attendants are being employed to patrol known parking hotspots and enforce on street parking regulations. Parking attendants will also continue to enforce the council’s off-street car parks. Six of these parking attendants will be operating on a full time enforcement basis.

The council hope it will improve traffic movement in the town centre, make roads and pavements safer for pedestrians, ensure disabled drivers can access dedicated parking bays and encourage more visitors into town centres.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for the environment said: “We have seen for some time now that a small minority chose to park illegally and inconvenience other road users and pedestrians.

“If you already park responsibly then there is absolutely no change here however those who choose to park illegally could face a fine of £60 for their inconsiderate attitude.

“Parking attendants will target areas that are problematic as well as carrying out random patrols across local town centres and communities.”

The councillor said it was not a money-making exercise as it could take the local authority up to 20 years for the scheme to break even.

He added: “Attendants are salaried staff and are not on commission nor do they have targets to meet.

“By introducing this scheme we believe that we can help boost interest in our town centres as well as making them safer for everyone.”

Alex Fleming, Falkirk BID manager, said: “Since the withdrawal of the previous parking regime, a number of our town centre businesses have been adversely affected by numerous parking and subsequent traffic issues so we welcome this move.”

New signage and yellow lines have been installed throughout the Falkirk Council area to ensure drivers can see clearly where they can and cannot park.

The £60 fine is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

More information can be found at www.falkirk.gov.uk/parklegally.