Clackmannanshire Bridge slip road will close for repairs
The slip road exiting the westbound A876 at Junction 3 Bowtrees will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am on the nights of Friday, October 4 and Monday, October 7 for carriageway works.
A signed diversion route will be in place via the A876 south approach road westbound, exiting via the local traffic slip road to Bowtrees Roundabout, then taking the second exit to join the slip road onto the M876 westbound. This diversion should only add about a minute to journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “We thank road users and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out these resurfacing works.
“It is essential that we close the slip road during the works to ensure the safety of workers and road users. However, we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption’’
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland or on X at @trafficscotland.
