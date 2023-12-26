Christmas Day diners say they left after waiting two hours for meal in Falkirk restaurant

Families looking forward to a Christmas Day lunch or dinner at a popular local restaurant claim they were left disappointed with many leaving before they had their meal.

The Carronbridge Inn, also known as The Soo Hoose, appeared to have a day packed with diners looking forward to their festive meal.

But many have since posted on social media saying they were unhappy about what occurred when they turned up at the restaurant in Carron Road, Falkirk.

One who contacted The Falkirk Herald said: “We paid £59 a head in advance for our pre-ordered meal. I had booked 4pm but when we arrived there was a massive queue – people were shouting and kids were crying.

The Carronbridge Inn,, also known as The Soo Hoose left many Christmas Day diners unhappy. Pic: Michael Gillen

"The 1pm sitting said they only had their starter.

"Staff were crying and the owner was blaming the staff.

“People left with no Christmas dinner. When they agreed to give refunds, they wanted to take off the £10 deposit but people wouldn’t agree to that.”

A woman wrote on social media: “Our time slot was 2pm till 4pm but we left after 2 hours ten minutes after just getting our starters.

"Almost the whole restaurant ended up walking out and all demanded a refund. The manager at no point came out to explain why we were waiting for so long for our meals. Instead young servers were sent to deal with the complaints from very angry customers.”

Someone else posted: “How about an apology to everyone whose Christmas dinner was ruined by your poor service on Christmas Day.

"You knew how many people were coming, what time they were coming at and what they had ordered. The level of mismanagement to mess up what should have ran like clockwork is staggering.”

The Soo Hoose was contacted and a woman who answered the phone said she was the manager.

When asked for a comment she said: “What’s it got to do with you. It’s been dealt with. Goodbye.”