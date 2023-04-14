News you can trust since 1845
Carriageway improvements lead to road restrictions for motorists in Larbert

Motorists will face queues until the end of the month as temporary traffic lights are put in place to allow carriageway improvement work.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST

The work is scheduled to be carried out on the A88, Bellsdyke Road between South Bellsdyke Roundabout and Kincardine Road junction from Monday, April 17 to Sunday, April 30

In order to carry out the works safely, they will be done under temporary traffic light control – which will lead to some inconvenience.

The work is expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the siteTemporary traffic lights will be in place at the site
