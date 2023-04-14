Carriageway improvements lead to road restrictions for motorists in Larbert

The work is scheduled to be carried out on the A88, Bellsdyke Road between South Bellsdyke Roundabout and Kincardine Road junction from Monday, April 17 to Sunday, April 30

In order to carry out the works safely, they will be done under temporary traffic light control – which will lead to some inconvenience.

The work is expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.