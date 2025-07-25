Camelon Forth & Clyde Canal bridge to reopen one week ahead of schedule

Good news for motorists and pedestrians with news bridge repairs have been completed.

Scottish Canals have announced that the bridge at Lock 16 in Camelon will open tomorrow (Saturday) after weeks of repairs.

The work was originally due to be completed by the end of June but contractors discovered there was even more needed to be done that first planned so the road closure was extended until August 1.

However, the waterways organisation has announced that the finishing touches are now being completed so it will open a week earlier than first expected.

The work is now complete and the bridge will reopen. Pic: Michael Gillen

It means that residents living nearby will no longer have to detour as the bridge will open for vehicles and pedestrians.

In a social media statement, Scottish Canals said: “We’re delighted to let everyone in Camelon, Bantaskine and Tamfourhill know that the Lock 16 bridge is set to reopen tomorrown.

"In the past few days, our contractor Mackenzie Construction has been resurfacing and rekerbing the road and footpath, and they are laying the tarmac today.

"It has been a longer road closure than expected, and we would like to thank everyone in the community for their patience and support in the past months.”

Scottish Canals continued that with the replanking of the upstream gatest and extensive repairs to the canal also completed, from September they will begin the gate lifts and replacements along the Falkirk Flight.

The project is the biggest on the Forth & Clyde Canal in the last 25 years, and will ensure that the canal infrastructure remains “safe, open and navigable” for generations to come.

Scottish Canals is investing more than £3.5 million in this major programme of gate replacement and lock upgrades along this section of the canal from Lock 3 at Grangemouth to Lock 16 Camelon.

Throughout 2025 and early 2026, a total of ten lock gates will be replaced along the canal in addition to the bypass at Lock 16.

Scottish Canals will also take the opportunity, while navigation is suspended and water levels lowered, to carry out inspection and maintenance work at each of the locks along the stretch of waterway.