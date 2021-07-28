Broken down lorry causing Falkirk town centre traffic tailbacks

The vehicle is thought to have come to a halt at the roundabout in Garrison Place this afternoon.

Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), shared images on Facebook which showed lengthy traffic queues forming as a result of the breakdown.

A broken down HGV is causing traffic tailbacks in Falkirk town centre. Picture: Falkirk Delivers.

The HGV is believed to have been stuck near the roundabout for over an hour.

Warning motorists of the incident, the BID added: “Avoid the area if possible.”

