The eastbound carriageway of the M876 will be closed for five nights beginning on Monday, February 13, to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out joint repairs on the bridge carrying the motorway over Drove Loan near Bonnybridge.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from where the M876 splits from the M80 up to Junction 2 Glenbervie, from 8pm to 06am each day. The eastbound on-slip at Junction 1 Checkbar will remain open during these hours but the eastbound off-slip will be closed.

During this closure, traffic on the M80 wishing to travel east on the M876 will be diverted north to M9 Junction 9 Pirnhall, then onto the M9 southbound, adding an estimated six miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

The works will take place on a stretch of the M876

For the traffic wishing to get access to Denny, the diversion will be via the A872 exit at the Pirnhall Roundabout, also adding an estimated six miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit bridges manager Chris Tracey said: “Urgent repairs are required on the expansion joint on the eastbound carriageway of the bridge

carrying the M876 over Drove Loan near Bonnybridge. We’ve therefore scheduled these works at short notice.