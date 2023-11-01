Boundary fencing works set to begin on stretch of M9 near Linlithgow
Work is set to be carried out by trunk road operating company BEAR Scotland to replace approximately 1000 metres of boundary fence on the motorway from Monday, November 6.
The fencing is on a stretch of the Edinburgh-bound carriageway between junctions four Lathallan and three Linlithgow, adjacent to Loch House Farm.
Vegetation clearance and fencing replacement work will begin on Monday, November 6 and is expected to continue for eight weeks.
The work, which is an investment by Transport Scotland worth £75,000, will take place during the day from Monday to Friday.
The hard shoulder on the section will be closed until the works are completed for the safety of workers and road users.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These upgrades to the boundary fence along the M9 will improve safety for both road users and local communities. We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”
The works have been programmed after the bird nesting season in order to limit impact on wildlife, and to reduce the project’s environmental impact all existing fencing materials will be recycled.