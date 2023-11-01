Motorists are advised there will be no hard shoulder on a section of the southbound M9 near Linlithgow for eight weeks.

The hard shoulder on a stretch of the M9 southbound will be closed for eight weeks as work is carried out on boundary fencing.

Work is set to be carried out by trunk road operating company BEAR Scotland to replace approximately 1000 metres of boundary fence on the motorway from Monday, November 6.

The fencing is on a stretch of the Edinburgh-bound carriageway between junctions four Lathallan and three Linlithgow, adjacent to Loch House Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vegetation clearance and fencing replacement work will begin on Monday, November 6 and is expected to continue for eight weeks.

The work, which is an investment by Transport Scotland worth £75,000, will take place during the day from Monday to Friday.

The hard shoulder on the section will be closed until the works are completed for the safety of workers and road users.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These upgrades to the boundary fence along the M9 will improve safety for both road users and local communities. We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”