Bo'ness roadworks disruption on Snab Brae expected to continue until July

Motorists in Bo’ness can expect continued disruption and delays on a busy road into the town until next month.

The roadworks on Snab Brae have been in place since the start of the year and had originally been due to take between 16 and 18 weeks to complete.

Under that timescale, the works should have been finished by mid May.

However, completion of the works has been delayed and Falkirk Council is now anticipating the works will continue until mid July.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said this week: “We apologise for the delays associated with the works at the Snab Brae junction.

“The extended period of time to deliver these works is partly down to unforeseen technical and engineering issues.

“We are working closely with our contractor to deliver this project which will improve road safety and is anticipated to be concluded mid-July.”

The works are aimed at improving road safety and promoting active travel with a three metre wide shared footway and cycleway and new crossings being installed. There are also drainage improvements being made.

The road upgrades were part of an £800,000 project funded by £553,000 from Falkirk Council’s capital programme and a £247,000 grant from Transport Scotland’s Road Safety Improvement Fund for 2024/25.

At the end of last year, ahead of the start of the works in January, Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of Falkirk Council, said the “significant investment” would “not only improve road safety but also encourage sustainable travel options for residents and visitors”.

He added: “The improvement works aim to address long-standing concerns at this busy junction and will contribute to a safer, more efficient transport network for all users.