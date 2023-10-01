Barrier work will see Queensferry Crossing diversions in October and November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The barriers will allow M90 traffic to be diverted via the Forth Road Bridge more quickly, should the Queensferry Crossing need to be closed for any reason.

With foundations now in place, Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is installing the barriers. This requires work on the verges and central reservation of the M90 on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing, as well as resurfacing works on the hard shoulder of the slip road onto the southbound M90 at Junction 1B Ferrytoll.

All works will take place at night to minimise disruption. During the day there will be two lanes running in each direction at all times. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Work will be taking place in October and November.

Resurfacing of the Ferrytoll southbound on-slip hard shoulder took place on Monday night. Verge barrier installation will commence on Monday, October 2, for two weeks, and central reservation barrier installation on Monday, October 23, for two weeks.

To test the barriers, the M90 northbound carriageway will be closed between Scotstoun and Ferrytoll from 10pm to 5am on Tuesday, October 31, with northbound traffic diverted via the Clackmannanshire Bridge. The southbound carriageway will then be closed between Ferrytoll and Scotstoun from 10pm to 5am on Wednesday, November 1.

A trial deployment of the barriers will be carried out on Saturday, November 4, to ensure they are operating correctly. The Queensferry Crossing will be closed in both directions from 11pm until 5am with all M90 traffic diverted via the Forth Road Bridge. Road users should expect delays at the beginning and end of this period as traffic is stopped while the diversion is implemented.

Further works will be undertaken to fully automate the system and install ‘intelligent road studs’, which will light up to guide traffic onto the diversion route.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland South East Unit Bridges Manager said: “The barriers are expected to dramatically reduce the time it takes to implement a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge.”