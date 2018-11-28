Bainsford road closures as work to demolish Big Bar begins

Motorists will be affected by road closures as work to demolish Bainsford’s Big Bar begins.

From this Monday, December 3 a signed diversion will be in place for drivers via Carronside Street, Haugh Street and Carron Road.

Mungalhead Road may also close to ease traffic on to Main Street.

The decision to demolish was taken following despite Falkirk Council trying to find an agreement between the ten property owners in the building over several years.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, spokesperson for public protection said: “Public safety has to come first here and the building is simply beyond repair now after many years of decay.

“We have had to respond to many emergency incidents over the years to repair falling masonry since the original fire in April 2005 and the situation is now untenable.

“The council has worked with all the property owners in an attempt to take something forward but unfortunately there hasn’t been the necessary agreement with all owners collectively. We are genuinely concerned that another bad winter could see more problems arise and are taking action in the best interests of the public and our communities.”

She added: “Extensive community engagement has been essential to this process and has included meeting local councillors, a display in the local community hall, dealing with local school heads, adjoining neighbours, the bowling club, business & shop owners and we will continue to keep them informed throughout the process.

“Once the demolition is complete, the land will be levelled and compacted, with a 1.8 metre timber fence installed. Our contractors will ensure that the site is left in a condition that no longer presents a dangerous eyesore to the community and our plans for the finish of the building have been developed with that in mind.

“The cost of works will be charged to the multiple owners, who continue with their ownership & ultimately decide what happens with the site in the future.”