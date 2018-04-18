Avon Gorge to be closed for an additional three weeks

Motorists who usually drive through the A801 Avon Gorge face an additional three weeks of disruption it has been revealed.

The busy route, which links Falkirk and Bathgate, was closed on Wednesday, March 21 for emergency repairs after significant cracks were discovered in the carriageway.

It was initially said that the road would be closed for a period of five weeks to allow the works to be carried out on the carriageway and adjacent verge, which would have been around April 25.

A spokesman for Falkirk Council told the Falkirk Herald at the end of last week that work was progressing and it was on track to be completed on time.

However, this afternoon (Wednesday) the local authority’s roads department has confirmed that in fact the closure will be required to be in place for longer than originally thought.

The department has said that work is progressing but the closure will now be in place until Friday, May 18 due to “unforeseen site difficulties”.

The delay to the re-opening of the road means that drivers will continue to face extended journey times as they travel the eight mile diversion route.