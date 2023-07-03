Anger as bus company plan to axe service linking Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the Falkirk Wheel

Midland Bluebird number 6 route, which links the Falkirk Wheel with Forth Valley Royal Hospital, is due to stop from August 13. Bus company McGill’s says most of the route will be replaced by an extended number 2 service, which will take passengers directly from Bo’ness to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. However, McGill’s is now in discussions with Falkirk Council about what will happen to the part of the route that links Falkirk and the Falkirk Wheel, via Tamfourhill.

Falkirk South councillor Lorna Binnie (SNP) has called a public meeting to discuss the matter after being contacted by many residents who are “greatly concerned” about the prospect of the bus service being removed.

At one of her surgeries, one resident told her: “If there is no bus service through Tamfourhill, some people will not go out”. Another lady told the councillor that she is unable to walk far and needs to get a bus to go to doctor and hospital appointments. Another elderly resident said: “I have a free bus pass and if I couldn’t use this, I couldn’t afford taxis into town”.

McGill's plan to scrap the service linking the Falkirk Wheel and Tamfourhill to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

There are also concerns for residents’ safety as fears have been raised that losing the bus service would mean that the only way to access Tamfourhill, for those without a car, will be by walking through a poorly lit and isolated park.

The public meeting, organised by Councillor Lorna Binnie, will be on Wednesday, July 19 in Tamfourhill Community Hub at 6 pm. Cllr Binnie says members of McGill’s management will be there and she is urging anyone who is concerned to attend if possible.

She said: “I cannot emphasise enough how important it is for the Tamfourhill community to attend the meeting I have facilitated to voice their reasons why it is imperative to have a bus provision for everyone in Tamfourhill. I am pleased McGill’s management are willing to listen to the Tamfourhill community before any final decision has been reached.”

Paul Clark, general manager at McGill’s Scotland East, said: “From August 13, it is planned that the number 6 route will be replaced by the extended route 2 between Falkirk and Forth Valley Hospital. A potential replacement bus F6, for the section of route between Falkirk Wheel and Falkirk, is currently being evaluated by Falkirk Council. We are currently in discussions with councillors, local residents and stakeholders regarding the number 6 and we will announce any further developments in due course.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We are looking at this currently, however, we stress that current financial constraints will mean we will have to look very closely at potentially subsidising an uneconomical bus route with public money.”