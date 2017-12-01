Angela is transport’s Woman of the Year

An employee at a Grangemouth haulage firm has been named Scotland’s Transport Woman of the Year.

Angela Martin (39) took up a temporary post at John Mitchell Haulage & Warehousing in 1996 – and has been there ever since.

Over the two decades she has worked in container control, customer service, workshop control and is now the long-established company’s administration supervisor.

She has responsibility for much of the details that help keep the family firm on the road, including insurance, driver holidays, agency workers and training.

Earlier this month she was selected as the Woman of the Year at the annual Transport News Scottish Rewards presentation ceremony.

She received her trophy at a celebratory event in the Glasgow Crowne Plaza in front of 600 members of the Scottish haulage industry.

Angela, from Shieldhill, said: “I received a letter telling me I had won about two weeks earlier and it’s fair to say I was gobsmacked. I felt quite humble but believe it’s recognition for all the great team that we have here.

“This is a great firm to work for. We have 126 trucks and 190 staff, 135 of those drivers, and it’s a very loyal workforce with a low staff turnover.”

Married to Tim and with two children, Jamie (14) and Evie (10), Angela said one of the biggest changes she had witnessed in the industry in the last 21 years was the introduction of telematics which allows hauliers to track their vehicles, along with cameras in driver’s cabs.