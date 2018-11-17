Air rescue flies Polmont crash victim to hospital

A badly injured woman was flown by helicopter from Polmont to hospital in Glasgow today after a road collision at Grandsable Cemetery.

The rescue happened shortly after 2.45pm this afternoon, sparking a heavy emergency services presence in the area.

Police, who say the victim was struck by a vehicle, have confirmed that a Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter flew her from the scene to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

No details of her condition are available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police via 101.