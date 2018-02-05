Additional train carriages and services for Scotland’s Six Nations rugby match

Additional carriages and extra train services are to be added this weekend for rugby fans travelling to Scotland’s Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

The ScotRail Alliance has said extra trains will run between Glasgow Queen Street and Haymarket before the match against France, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday.

Additional carriages will also be added to key services on the following routes to and from Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen Street (via Falkirk High); Fife Circle; Dunblane; Dundee and Perth and Helensburgh (via Bathgate and Glasgow Queen Street low level).

Planned evening improvement works between Polmont and Dunblane have been amended, allowing customers to catch direct trains home after the game to Stirling and Dunblane.

The rail company says there will be four trains per hour from Glasgow Queen Street to Haymarket, via Falkirk High, in the run up to the game, between 11am and 1.30pm.

Passengers are warned that trains to and from Edinburgh will be extremely busy and supporters heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel, as queueing systems will be in place at Queen Street before the match and at Haymarket after the final whistle.

Customers travelling to Glasgow Queen Street (via Falkirk High), Stirling, and Dunblane should join the queue which goes under the station at Rosebery House.

Most other customers should follow signs to join the queue at the front of the station, next to the bike racks.

To help everyone’s journey go smoothly, extra staff and signs will be in place to direct customers. A map showing which queue to join will also be available on the ScotRail website.

As with most large events, alcohol bans will be in force.

Graham Heald, ScotRail Alliance head of customer experience, said: “The Six Nations is one of the big sporting highlights of the year, and the ScotRail Alliance is pleased to help make things run smoothly.

“We are providing extra seats on key routes into Edinburgh and will be using all available trains on the day.

“Customers are advised to allow extra time for travel, and to buy their ticket in advance, not on the day.

“For customers travelling with children, our Kids Go Free tickets are the perfect fit – they allow up to two children, aged 5-15, to travel free with each adult.”