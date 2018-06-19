A whole busload of changes for First Scotland East

A bus company is inviting passengers along to a roadshow to have their say on route changes and the possible closure of Falkirk Bus Station.

First Scotland East is holding a customer consultation event between noon and 5pm at Falkirk’s Howgate Centre – in the unit next to Superdrug – on Wednesday, June 27 regarding proposed service changes to its Falkirk network.

A First spokesperson said: “We value your feedback and want to give you the opportunity to have your say on the proposed changes.”

The biggest potential change will be the proposal to stop all services using Falkirk Bus Station due to “poor usage and amenities”.

Other proposals include the number 5 Langlees service increasing in frequency to every 15 minutes and stopping Carronside Street, but no longer stopping at Haugh Street and Langlees Street as it travels to Falkirk Town Centre.

The number 5, 6 and 7 Grahams Road buses will be joined by the number 8 and increase in frequency to one bus per hour.

Camelon and Summerford will no longer be served by the number 3, 4 and 4a services – they will now be served by the 6, 7 and 8 buses, with Tamfourhill/Ochiltree now both 30 minute services and offering a through service to Falkirk Central Retail Park and Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

In Grangemouth the number 5 bus will be replaced by the number 2 service, which will link with Falkirk Community Hospital from Grangemouth Old Town. The Grangemouth Old Tow service will now be reduced in frequency from 20 minutes to 30 minutes with no through service to Falkirk Community Hospital and Falkirk Wheel on the 3 and 4 buses.

It is also proposed the town’s Central Avenue, Stevenson Street and Burnbank Avenue will not be served on evenings and Sundays due to parking issues.

Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Falkirk for more information.