A real buzz about Falkirk High Railway Station upgrade

The dawn of the electric age on the railtracks between Glasgow and Edinburgh has led to a major upgrade of Falkirk High Station.

The ScotRail Alliance has upgraded Falkirk High, Polmont and other stations between Glasgow and Edinburgh, ahead of brand new electric trains entering service in the coming months.

Former waiting areas at Falkirk High and Polmont have now been transformed into new ScotRail lounges, where customers can now benefit from a refurbished area with padded benches, new flooring, and softer lighting – making the stations a more pleasant and relaxing place to catch a train.

As part of the investment, new self-service ticket machines have also been installed, along with New 24-inch and 46-inch digital customer information screens.

ScotRail Alliance programmes and transformation director Ian McConnell said: “We’re building the best railway Scotland’s ever had, and improving our station facilities is a key part of this.

“This refurbishment programme is a clear sign of what’s to come as we prepare to roll-out brand-new electric trains along the route – delivering faster journeys, more seats, and better services.”