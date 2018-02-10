Trains plan aims to cope with Murrayfield clash

ScotRail is laying on more carriages and extra services to cope with tomorrow’a deluge of fans heading to Scotland’s Six Nations home game against France at Murrayfield.

Key services included are Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via Falkirk High, Fife Circle, Dunblane, and Dundee and Perth.

Planned evening improvement works between Polmont and Dunblane have been amended, allowing customers to catch direct trains home after the game to Stirling and Dunblane.

There will be four trains per hour from Glasgow Queen Street to Haymarket via (Falkirk High) in the run-up to the game, between 11am and 1.30pm.

Supporters heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel, as queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Queen Street before the match, and at Haymarket after the final whistle.

Customers travelling to Glasgow Queen Street (via Falkirk High), Stirling, and Dunblane should join the queue which goes under the station at Rosebery house.

Most other customers should follow signs to join the queue at the front of the station, next to the bike racks.

As with most large events, alcohol bans will be in force.

ScotRail Alliance Head of Customer Experience, Graham Heald said: “The Six Nations is one of the big sporting highlights of the year, and the ScotRail Alliance is pleased to help make things run smoothly.

“We are providing extra seats on key routes into Edinburgh and will be using all available trains on the day.

“Customers are advised to allow extra time for travel, and to buy their ticket in advance, not on the day.

“For customers travelling with children, our Kids Go Free tickets are the perfect fit – they allow up to two children, aged 5-15, to travel free with each adult.”