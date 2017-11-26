Train buffs are making tracks to Forth Valley College

One of the Scotland’s best-loved model railway shows has just started its second action-packed day at Forth Valley College.

Falkirk Model Railway Club has a well-earned reputation for producing some of the most elaborate and exciting layouts to be seen north of the border.

The annual two-day exhibition is also a highly competitive event, with prestigious awards to be won.

For anyone who is already pursuing model railways as a hobby there’s the additional incentive of a welter of around 50 different trade stands to visit.

They are all invariably staffed by like-minded enthusiasts who are only to happy to pass on tips and advice.

As usual there is a wide selection of spectacular layouts to look at, of which the most popular for the younger set may be the one titled “Thomas and friends”.

The show runs until 4.30pm today.

Admission is £5.50; seniors £4.50; child (under 14)c £2.50; and family (two adults, two children); £13.50.

For more information about Falkirk Model Railway Club visit www.falkirkmrc.co.uk/