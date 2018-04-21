Tragic hero’s sword ‘will return to Falkirk’ after nearly a century

The broadsword said to have been wielded by a right hand man of Sir William Wallace will be seen in Falkirk for the first time in nearly 100 years during a major commemoration event this summer.

The 720th anniversary of the 1298 first battle of Falkirk on July 21 will include a solemn ceremony at the Trinity Church tomb of Sir John de Graeme, who along with thousands of Scots whose names are lost to history was killed during the fatal showdown between Wallace’s army and the forces of England’s King Edward I.

Organisers of this year’s commemoration say the weapon is one of just four important swords associated with the period - the others are the Wallace sword (whose provenance is regularly disputed), King Robert I’s sword of state, and (now in a private collection) the Douglas sword - said to have belonged to the legendary Black Douglas, the most feared of Robert the Bruce’s lieutenants.

To mark this year’s Falkirk event five Sir William Wallace commemorative coins are being given away to people chosen from among the “likes” on a Facebook post at www.facebook.com/BattleOfFalkirkCommemoration/

Anyone interested in the chances of acquiring one has until the end of the month to register their interest with a click.

Sir John is said to have given his name to Falkirk’s Grahamston district, now best known through today’s Falkirk Grahamston station.