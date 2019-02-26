Tragic dog walker named by police after Grangemouth road fatality

Police have named the man who died in a fatal road collision in Grangemouth yesterday.

Gary Strang, who was from the port town, was walking in Wood Street around 8.40am with two dogs when the incident occurred.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the tragedy.

Mr Strang sustained serious injuries when he was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry.

Emergency services responded and the 43-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he sadly passed away a short time later.

The road was closed for around eight hours while road policing officers conducted an investigation at the scene.

Anyone with information that can assist with this ongoing inquiry is asked to come forward.

Sergeant David Marr said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Mr Strang and our officers continue to provide them with all the support they need during this very difficult time.

“As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from members of the public who were on Wood Street at the time and who saw exactly what happened.

“Likewise, motorists with dash-cam footage or anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 646 of February 25.