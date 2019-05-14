Tragedy in Polmont as 72-year-old woman dies in house fire

A fire which ripped through a house in Polmont has led to the death of an elderly woman.

The alarm was raised in Dochart Crescent just after noon yesterday and around 40 firefighters battled the blaze.

Sadly a 72-year-old woman is reported to have died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley responded along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to a report of a fire in Polmont. The incident was reported to police around 12.15pm on Monday, May 13 at an address in Dochart Crescent.

“As a result, a 72-year-old woman sadly died at the scene and a joint investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this fire.”

A total of nine fire appliances sped to the street to deal with the burning house and were still damping the premises down well into the afternoon.

It is believed another resident of the house – an elderly man – is now being temporary accommodated by neighbours, who are working to get him clothing and other essential items.