Traffic cones on fire in Bonnybridge

Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a Bonnybridge storage unit last night.

The fire, near Bridge Street and Seabegs Road, is believed to have been a wooden store containing roadworks equipment and traffic cones.

It's the second large visible fire in a week in the district. Picture Michael Gillen

Scottish Fire and Rescue officers were in attendance at 9.30pm.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen over the nearby Diageo bond.

A spokesman said: The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.26pm on Monday, July 9 to reports of fire in the open in Bonnybridge.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene, near Bridge Street, where crews were met with a large volume of cones on fire.

Picture: Helen Smith

"There were no casualties. Crews extinguished the fire and left the scene at 11.32pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

It's the second large, visible fire - seen from miles around - in the district in a week. The last was Thursday with tyres alight in the Braes. Firefighters also attended the incident.

Picture: Helen Smith