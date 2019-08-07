Traffic chaos following van smash on M876 near Falkirk

Motorists were late for work this morning as traffic crawled to a standstill following a crash involving a van on the M876 near junction 2 this morning.

Police got a report of the Citroen vehicle going off the road just before 8am on the eastbound stretch of the road where it meets the M9. Junction 2 had to be closed for a period following the accident to allow recovery vehicles to move it to safety.

A Police Scotland spokesperson stated only one vehicle was involved in the incident and the driver was not injured.