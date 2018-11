The temporary road closure which came into force at Waggon Road in Brightons this morning will continue until 6pm on Monday, to allow work on BT network upgrades.

It means Waggon Road is closed from its junction with B805 Maddiston Road to its junction with Holmlea Avenue.

The alternative route is - B805 Maddiston Road, B805 Redding Road, Wallace Crescent and Holmlea Avenue, B805, Redding Road, B805 Maddiston Road.