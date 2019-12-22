Wiz brings Warsaw within easy reach of home

New routes to Warsaw, Gdansk, Budapest and Bucharest launch from Edinburgh Airport this month, opening up new ways of reaching some of Europe’s liveliest capitals.

The Wiz airline flights to the Central European cities offer myriad new holiday and short break options, and are also expected to bring a new wave of foreign tourists to Scotland.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “Yet again we are offering choice to passengers, giving them the ability to look at new destinations and new routes and explore the world.

“We also look forward to welcoming visitors and showing them what Edinburgh and Scotland has to offer, from historical sites, fantastic history and some of our finest whiskies, to a burgeoning FinTech industry and some of the best universities in the world.”

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK said: “We are delighted to be offering our Scottish customers the chance to travel on our low-fare network to four fantastic destinations.

“Not only will customers discover the unique history, architecture, food and nightlife of Warsaw, Gdańsk, Budapest and Bucharest, but will also enjoy exceptional value-for-money on these flights.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient aircraft fleet.”

Meanwhile up to 14 flights a week are set to operate between Edinburgh and Doha with Qatar Airways.

The airline will move to a double-daily service between July and October, flying on an A350.

Qatar Airways Country Manager UK & Ireland, Gary Kershaw, said: “Our increased frequency to double-daily flights from Edinburgh underlines our commitment to Scotland.

“We are delighted to offer our passengers greater opportunities to fly to Doha as well as connecting them with more than 160 destinations worldwide.”

The flights will depart Edinburgh at 8.40am and 3.40pm, arriving in Doga at 5.40pm and 00.49am.

Departures from Doha will leave at 1.50am and 7.45am, arriving in Edinburgh at 7.20am and 1.15pm.