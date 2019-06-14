Watch as family of swans get police escort along the M9 near Falkirk

As we reported yesterday, a family of swans got a bit lost when they wandered onto the M9 near the Kelpies.

Traffic was temporarily stalled as police shut one lane around 3.30pm while they tried to rescue the wayward birds and usher them to safety.

The swans after they were released into the canal.

The Scottish SPCA were alerted and officers from the animal charity were able to contain the parents and two cygnets before releasing them in the nearby canal.

Fortunately it was a happy outcome and traffic was soon on its way again.

But as you can see from our video, filmed by Robert Ramsay, the swans needed a police escort to make sure they made their way safely off the road!