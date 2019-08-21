Warning of possible delays for Falkirk rail passengers

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to service this morning.

ScotRail made the announcement after reports of tresspassers on the line near Edinburgh Waverley station.

They said services were being disrupted while checks were being carried out after reports of people on the line to the east of the station.

Officers from British Transport Police are attending the incident.

In an update ScotRail said the disruption was now affecting its east coast line, in particular the Edinburgh Waverley-Tweedbank/North Berwick services.