Traffic is now flowing freely after a car overturned on the M9 during the rush hour.

The incident occurred on the motorway near Carronshore.

Picture: Michael Gillen

It affected the northbound/westbound carriageway between Junction 7 Kinnaird House to Junction 6 Earlsgate.

All lanes were restricted with vehicles almost at a standstill.

However, police later sent traffic on to the hard shoulder until the obstruction had been removed.