Traffic snags for motorists on M90 from November 25

Overnight closures and diversions will be in place at M90 Junction 2 from 8pm until 6am from November 25 to 29 while resurfacing work is carried out.

Both lanes of the M90 northbound will be closed at Junction 1c, with a diversion route signposted from Junction 1c along the A985 Admiralty Road and the B980 Kings Road to Pitreavie, before returning to re-join the M90 at Junction 2.

The northbound slip from Junction 1c to the A823(M) westbound will also be closed.

The main carriageway of the M90 will remain open southbound, but there will be no access to the off-slip at Junction 2.

A diversion route will be signposted from Junction 1c via the A985 Admiralty Road and the B980 Kings Road to Pitreavie.

The works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption, but motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes for their journey.