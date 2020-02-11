Traffic chaos in Falkirk area following Queensferry Crossing closure

Roads across the Falkirk district have felt the impact of the Queensferry Crossing closure.

As motorists tried to make their way to the Kincardine Bridge for their journey north of the Forth, they found themselves caught up in lengthy tailbacks on all approaches.

Very slow moving traffic on the M876 near junction 3 heading to Kincardine. Pic: Michael Gillen

Queues built up on the motorway approaches – the M9 and the M876 – as well as the local routes through Airth and Skinflats.

The main artery route between Edinburgh and Fife was closed completely on Monday evening over concerns of falling ice and snow from the bridge’s cables.

Eight vehicles suffered damage due to falling ice and snow before the decision was taken to close the bridge.

After lengthy journeys this morning on the diversion route, commuters face more disruption on their journey home this evening as the bridge remains closed.

Operator Amey said the route will be closed until further notice with conditions being continually monitored, and it will be reopened as soon as possible, but that may not happen until at least Wednesday.

Met Office yellow warnings for snow and ice remain in place for the rest of the day and into tomorrow.

The Forth Road Bridge cannot be used on this occasion as roadworks are being carried out on one carriageway and the other remains a public transport corridor.

ScotRail and Stagecoach are putting on extra trains and buses with commuters advised to use public transport for their journeys.