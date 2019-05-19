Today’s Flying Scotsman Falkirk trip ‘guarded’ by police

Police are reportedly stepping up security ahead of today’s historic Forth Circle rail tour by the famous Flying Scotsman - to ward off trespassers.

The action follows incidents down south where reckless sightseers strayed on to the line to get a better view of the train, causing danger and disruption.

It’s understood police will also be on board the classic train, whose morning and afternoon trips today are fully sold out.

Many spectators are expected to gather to see her steam out of Dalmeny station at South Queensferry in a few hours time - according to information currently online that will take place three minutes before 2pm.

On this side of the Forth she will be heading to destinations including Clackmannan, Alloa, Stirling - and Falkirk.

For further information visit http://www.srps.org.uk/railtours/rt-190519.htm






