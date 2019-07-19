Thunderstorms could make driving in Falkirk area difficult

Motorists are being warned of potentially hazardous conditions on the roads after a warning of thunderstorms was issued.

The Met Office has said that Falkirk and throughout Central Scotland could be affected by a band of heavy rain from 7pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

It warned: “Heavy bursts of rain are expected, with hail also possible, giving accumulations of locally 15-30mm within a few hours.”

Drivers have been advised to use caution as roads are likely to be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail.