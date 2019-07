For the young and young at heart the big railway-themed occasion of the year may not be the recent visit of the Flying Scotsman to Falkirk.

Next weekend (July 27, 28) sees a welcome return of children’s favourite Thomas the Tank Engine to Bo’ness, for two days of trips accompanied by competitions, face painting, fairground attractions - and engines with friendly faces.

For full details visit www.bkrailway.co.uk