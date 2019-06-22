Stampede to Royal Highland Show causes traffic snarls on M9

Motorists have today reportedly faced major delays on roads including the M8 at Ingliston because of the huge volume of traffic heading to the Royal Highland Show.

Up to 200,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, the 179th, which features thousands of animals in the country’s most prestigious agricultural contest.

Within the last hour show organisers said the West car park at the Ingliston showground is full, but that spaces are available at the RBS HQ at Gogarburn, signposted from the Gogarburn roundabout.

The East carp park at the airport was full before 10am this morning

The M8 at Newbridge is “very busy”, with traffic said to be moving slowly.

The four-day event finishes tomorrow.