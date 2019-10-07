Signal fault disrupts Falkirk rail services

Rail passengers are facing disruption this afternoon due to a signalling fault at Haymarket station.

ScotRail has advised trains running between Edinburgh and Glasgow – passing through Falkirk stations – may be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

The rail operator tweeted to say Network Rail has advised them of the issue, with disruption expected to last until about 4.30pm.

Six routes are currently disrupted by the fault, including services between Edinburgh and Glasgow and Edinburgh and Dunblane.

ScotRail’s website states: “We are dealing with a signalling issue at Haymarket.

“Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly.

“Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated. Check back here regularly for updates.”