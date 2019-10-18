ScotRail says quality of service to customer is up 30 per cent

New Transport Scotland figures released today point to a performance surge in ScotRail’s service to customers of 30 per cent over the past year.

Customers are said to have seen improvements in ticket buying facilities at stations, with availability of self-service ticket machines improving to 94 per cent – up 12 percentage points over the same period last year.

ScotRail is also trialling new on-train ticket machines, following on from a recent recruitment drive for front line staff.

Meanwhile a closer working relationship with Network Rail is said to have contributed to a 15 per cent improvement in the repair of platform surfaces, up from 59 per cent to 74 per cent.

Other improvements include replacing lighting at various stations with new LED lights, rollout of body-worn cameras, and the trial of enhanced CCTV equipment to detect early warning trespass incidents.

Transport Scotland uses a system called SQUIRE (Service Quality Incentive Regime) to assess facilities on trains and at stations, and if something is found during routine inspections which falls short of expected standards ScotRail pays a levy to the SQUIRE investment fund,

The cash is then reinvested into projects across the network.

ScotRail says the regime is “the toughest of its kind in the UK” and a core element of both Transport Scotland and ScotRail’s efforts to improve customer experience.

ScotRail sustainability and safety assurance director David Lister said: “These new figures show the hard work and effort of our people to deliver the level of service our customers expect and deserve is having a real impact.

“But we know there’s more to do.

“We’re trialling new equipment to make it easier for our people to check smartcards and tickets on board our trains, and our continued investment in new and upgraded trains, better stations and better facilities will ensure we continue to make improvements in the areas that matter most.”