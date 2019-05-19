ScotRail’s new timetable starts today - so check your times

ScotRail launched its new timetable today, with the promise of thousands of extra seats - and is advising travellers to check their journey for any changes.

Customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app, and timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website.

Some of the claimed improvements include -

Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High: more 42-minute journeys and an average journey time of 47 minutes on weekdays.

Edinburgh to Stirling, Alloa and Dunblane: all services will be operated by new class 385 electric trains, with faster journey times and 1,500 extra weekday seats.

Glasgow to Stirling, Alloa and Dunblane: all services will be operated by new class 385 electric trains, with faster journey times and 4,000 extra weekday seats.

Glasgow to Lanark: the introduction of new class 385 electric trains “providing more comfortable journeys on the majority of services”.

Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts: “almost all” services operated with electric trains, “providing an extra 3,500 seats on weekdays”.

With 20,000 seats said to have been added to services the total number of weekday seats available for customers is now said to be 625,000 – an increase of 115,000 since 2015.

Scotrail aims to withdraw more class 314s from service as part of the continuing process of delivering a better standard of service for customers.

Further timetable changes will be delivered in December.

ScotRail Operations Director David Simpson said: “We are now providing 115,000 extra seats every day since Abellio took over the franchise in 2015, and everyone across the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to deliver the service that our customers expect and deserve.”