ScotRail flags up ‘best four weeks’ since autumn last year

ScotRail says travellers have benefited from the best four weeks’ performance since September last year, with more than 90 per cent of trains running on time.

In figures announced today, 90.7 per cent of ScotRail trains are said to have arrived at their destination within four minutes and 59 seconds of their timetabled arrival time, having called at all scheduled stations.

ScotRail says there were improvements for customers on routes all over the country during the period June 23 to July 20, and the average performance for the year also increased for the second consecutive period to 87.7 per cent.

Major investment in new and upgraded trains and infrastructure is said to be paying dividends in terms of performance.

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes said: “This latest period of performance is another sign of the fantastic progress we are making in delivering for our customers, and all across the country there are improvements thanks to the hard work of everyone on Scotland’s Railway.

“The unprecedented investment in upgrading the infrastructure, and introducing new and upgraded trains, is delivering a consistent level of performance that’s providing our customers with the service they expect and deserve.”