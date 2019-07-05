Ryanair offers night before flight bags check-in at hotel

A new luggage pick-up service being trialled at Edinburgh Airport will allow Ryanair passengers to check their bags in the night before their flight.

The service is free to Ryanair passengers who are staying at the Hampton by Hilton Edinburgh Airport hotel.

Guests will be asked when checking in if they are flying with Ryanair before 9am the next morning and be offered the chance to check-in on site. Their bags will then be collected by Edinburgh Airport staff.

The luggage will be tagged and handled by security cleared staff members before being screened as normal and being stored in a secure area before being placed into the baggage system in the morning and to be loaded onto the flight.

Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz said: “Ryanair customers can now simply go to the bag drop kiosk in the hotel between 7.30pm and 8.30pm the night before their flight to avail of this service, leaving them free to head straight to departures the next day and relax ahead of their trip.”

Adrian Witherow, Chief Operating Officer at Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s great that Ryanair and Hampton by Hilton Edinburgh Airport have bought into this trial and we’ll be working closely with each other to ensure the service is smooth and efficient.

“We’re keen to see how it works over the next month before evaluating and deciding on our next steps.”