A two vehicle incident closed roads near to Falkirk town centre tonight.

The incident at the junction of Slamannan Road and Glen Brae occurred around 7.30pm.

One of the cars ended up on its side.

Police closed both roads while investigations took place.

Traffic coming down Slamannan Road was being diverted up to Hallglen and traffic coming up Glen Brae being diverted along Kemper Avenue.