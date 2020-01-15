Road closures continue for Falkirk motorists as M876 work carries on into next week

Essential maintenance on the M876 near Falkirk will continue overnight during weekdays until Wednesday, January 22.

The scheme to replace underbridge expansion joints to improve the structure of the road will take place between 8pm and 6am each night and will require the full closure of the M876 eastbound carriageway tonight, tomorrow night and Friday night.

Then there will be a full closure of the M876 westbound carriageway during the evenings of Friday, January 17, Monday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 21. A signed diversion route will be in operation throughout the duration of the works.

Thursda nights eastbound closure will see M80 North traffic at Junction 5 directed to remain on the M80 northbound to Junction 9 of the M9.

At Pirnhall Roundabout, traffic will take the fifth exit to join the M9 southbound carriageway towards Junction 8 at Kinnaird Hill. The diversion will end here for traffic intending to travel on the M9 southbound.

Traffic intending to travel to M876 Junctions 1 or 2 will remain on the M9 southbound until Junction 7 to join the M876 eastbound. Traffic will then exit at Junction 3, Bowtrees to re-join the M876 but in a westerly direction.

At M9 Junction 7, traffic will join the M9 westbound carriageway and will take the Junction 8 exit to rejoin the M876 westbound. Here, the diversion will end and traffic should follow local signage as appropriate.

During the period of the westbound closure traffic will be directed to exit the M876 westbound carriageway via the Junction 1 off-slip road towards Denny/Falkirk/Bonnybridge onto the B905 local road.

Traffic will remain on this route and will be instructed to take a right turn towards Checkbar Roundabout. At the roundabout, traffic will take the second exit onto the A8004 and will proceed on this route for 0.7 miles.

Traffic will then be able to rejoin the M876 westbound carriageway via the Junction 1 on-slip road and diversion will end.

Visit www.amey.co.uk and www.trafficscotland.org for more information.